Dora Mae Curtis passed away on October 29, 2020. She was married to Pudge for 22 years. Out of the marriage came four beautiful children, Laura, Lisa Karen and Bruce. Dora Mae had seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was active in the community, from president of the PTA, Lady Lioness and the Girl Scouts. She was a member of Emmanuel Methodist Church since 1946, where she was a Sunday School teacher and MYF leader.



Dora Mae always loved her in-laws, Lyda and George T. Curtis, Jr.



She worked at Southern Maryland Hospitality for 30 years as director of medical records. She moved to Virginia to live with her daughter and son-in-law Laura and Marcus after retirement. She was at home with Laura and Marcus when she passed.



We love you mom.........



