Dorothy "Dot" Lee Beall Bennett, 86, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on February 28, 2019 at her home. Dot was born on March 5, 1932 in Washington, DC, to the late Richard Colbert Beall Sr. and the late Olive Mae Alsop. She grew up in Bradbury Heights, DC, and lived 28 years in Marlow Heights, MD, with her husband, mother and children.

Dot is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wayne H. Bennett Jr., whom she married on Dec. 8, 1951, at Bradbury Heights, United Methodist Church. She is also survived by her son, Richard Wayne Bennett; daughter, Nancy Lee Bennett, both of Waldorf, MD; and her sister, Anna D. Fichera, of Stevensville, MD. In addition to her parents, Dot is predeceased by her brothers: Richard C. Beall Jr., Charles E. Beall; and sisters: Helen L. Beall, Margaret C. Adams, Eleanor M. Vance, Olive M. Suit and Doris J. Iacone.

Dot's greatest treasure was her family. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, watching her favorite teams in all sports, the Washington Capitals, Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Wizards and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. She could always be found on her iPad. Dot made the best sugar cookies ever and the family recipe Beef Barbecue. She worked five years at Western Electric Company, with five Alsop cousins, and her sister Doris.

She was a very devoted Aunt Dot to her sisters' children: Betty, Peggy and Bill Adams, Tricia and Joey Fichera, and to the late Sharon and Tony Iacone. Also, 10 more nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and many great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday March 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 305 E. Smallwood Dr., Waldorf, MD 20602.

