Dorothy Jean Allen, 85, of Accokeek, MD passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born in Indian Head, MD in 1933, one of 11 children born to George and Emma (Smith) Hoffman. Dorothy graduated from Lackey High School and worked on the base at Indian Head until she married (Clyde Allen Jr.).

Dorothy had a deep love for her flowers, sewing, and animals. She was a devoted Redskins fan spending many weekends telling the coaches what bad plays they called.

Her husband Clyde and son Brian Allen Sr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Ronald Allen; sister, Elizabeth Adams; niece, Alice Lloyd; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 2, at 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment: Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m.

Condolences for family and friends may be left at: williamsfuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2019