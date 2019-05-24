Dorothy (Dot) Spooner Gregan of White Plains, MD, died on May 22, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD. Mrs. Gregan was born on Nov. 12, 1937 in Jere, WV. She was the daughter of Michael and Anna Duda Spooner.

Dorothy graduated from University High School in 1955 in a wheelchair due to an auto accident. After she recuperated from her accident, she graduated from Morgantown Business College. She also attended USDA for two years of night school. She then went on to work for GSA in Washington, DC. She enjoyed a long career at GSA, retiring as a Division Director.

On Feb. 19, 1966, Dorothy married Martin Gregan and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. She is survived by her loving husband, Martin; two loving sons: Stan Gregan (Tracie), and their children: Cory, Kali, Hunter, Shane, of Waldorf, MD; Kevin Gregan (Christina), and their children: Barrett and Noah, of Redondo Beach, CA. One son, Marty III is deceased.

Also deceased are brothers: Stanley Spooner, Ronald Spooner; and sister, Janice Jones. She is survived by her brother, Michael Spooner, of LaPlata, MD; and numerous family, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy loved to play cards, work puzzles, play POGO, read, and go to casinos. She also loved to bowl and dance back in the day and she enjoyed going to water aerobics four to five times a week.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on May 29 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD. A Funeral Mass will also be held at 11 a.m. on May 29 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Pomfret, 4595 Saint Joseph's Way, Pomfret, MD; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to St. Joseph's Church, 4595 Saint Joseph's Way, Pomfret, MD 20675 or to Indian Head Moose Lodge #1712, P.O. Box 549, Indian Head, MD 20640-0549.

Online condolences to the family can be shared at: arehartechols.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 29, 2019