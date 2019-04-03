Doyle F. Funkhouser, 84, of Brandywine, MD, died on March 31, 2019 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD.

Born on Sept. 26, 1934 in Mt. Jackson, Virginia, he was the son of the late Christley Monroe Funkhouser and Winnie O'Neal Bowman Funkhouser. Mr. Funkhouser was an Engineer for the Department of the Navy.

He enjoyed playing golf and being a member of the Robin Dale and Swan Point Country Clubs. He also loved hunting, fishing, league bowling, playing cards, especially poker, gardening, playing baseball, soccer, cheering for the Washington Nationals, and was an avid spectator of his grandkids events, attending every one of them. Mr. Funkhouser also belonged to the Izaak Walton League, the American Society of Naval Engineers and the Immanuel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Funkhouser was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Jean Funkhouser; great grandchild, Caleb White; siblings: Joy Wolverton, Sis Stoneburner, Sue Atkinson, Bo, Charles and Galen.

He is survived by his son, Charles G. Funkhouser; daughter, Sharon M. White and husband Guy Jr.; grandchildren: Bryan, Christopher and wife Kelli; Emily, Ryan, Sarah; great granddaughter, Ruby Mae White; and sister, Delores Bliss.

Friends received on Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. until time for service at 12 Noon at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment to follow at church cemetery.

Pallbearers are Charles Gordon Funkhouser, Ryan Douglas Funkhouser, Guy Raymond White Jr., Bryan O'Neal White, Christopher Guy White and Charles Fullerton III. Honorary pallbearers are David and Bill Borras.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Online guestbook available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.