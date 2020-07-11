On July 8, 2020, Skeeter passed away peacefully at home and went on to join his wife of 50 years, Janice C. DeAtley in heaven.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin E. and Dorothy M. DeAtley of Lusby, MD; sister, Beverly J. Gibson of Evergreen, VA; nephew, James E. Gibson and niece, Laurie A. Gibson, both of Appomattox, VA.He is survived by his three children, Cynthia A. DeAtley of Waldorf, MD, Valerie L. and her husband and bonus son, Roger Bonifacio of Waldorf, MD, and William G. DeAtley and his wife and bonus daughter, Jennifer of La Plata, MD; brother-in-law, Charles H. Gibson of Evergreen, VA; one sister, Dona Moore of Lusby, MD; one granddaughter, Krystal L. Bonifacio (Ben) of Waldorf, MD; two grandsons, Parker W. DeAtley of Lillington, NC and Brandon C. DeAtley of La Plata, MD; and two great granddaughters, Kassidy and Korinne Bonifacio.Born in Washington, DC, he grew up in Suitland, MD. In 1962, he graduated from Suitland High School where he learned and mastered the art of book binding. In the fall of 1962, he entered the Navy where he proudly served in Vietnam and later was on the USS WASP (CVS-18) that retrieved he Gemini Space Capsules and was honorably discharged in 1966. In 1969, he married Janice C. Oliver of Washington, DC and moved to Waldorf, MD. He went to work for Judd & Dutweiler in Washington, DC until they closed in the 1980's. He then went to work for the D.O.D. at the C.I.A. in Langley, VA and was the Night Supervisor of the Documents and Printing Department until he retired in 2004.Skeeter enjoyed NASCAR, puzzles, building models of war planes and ships, but most of all he LOVED baseball!! He was a long-time presence and Coach in Waldorf Little League, which in 1986 he and friend tom Morrison coached the Allstar Team that went on to win the first ever Junior League World Series for this area where his son, Bill, pitched a no-hitter. He was so proud of that and also extremely proud of all the amazing young men on that team. He enjoyed watching his daughters and granddaughter play softball. He coached baseball at La Plata High School and after he retired from coaching, he still went and watched ball games within Waldorf Little League and was known as "Coach" to all around the fields. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.Interment will take place at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery with date and time to be determined later.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Charles County or Waldorf Little League.