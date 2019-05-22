Home

Edmund Scott Campbell Obituary
Edmund Scott Campbell, 80, of Leonardtown, formerly of La Plata, MD, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital.
He was born on April 4, 1939 to the late Robert A. Campbell Sr. and Sadie Williamson in Washington, DC. He lived in La Plata for 41 years before moving to Leonardtown where he lived for 12 years.
He retired from Tri County Youth Services as a counselor and teacher.
He was an avid photographer and enjoyed high school sports; specially basketball and track.
He is the beloved husband of Barbara Campbell of 53 years. Loving father of three children: Billy Joe Campbell, Jerrold Douglas Scott Campbell and Catherine Ann Knudson. Brother of Robert Allen Campbell Jr. and the late William Ladd Campbell.
He is also survived by five grandchildren: Hannah Marie Aris, Benjamin Anthony Aris, Liam Robert Aris, Marica Addeline Bleu Campbell, Noah Aiden Campbell Knudson, many nieces and nephews and other family.
Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Tuesday, May 21, from 3 p.m. until start of the Funeral Services at 6 p.m. Interment will be held on June 4 at Morven Cemetery in Morven, North Carolina.
www.leefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 22, 2019
