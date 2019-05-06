Edna Cecelia Sweeney, 94, of Indian Head, MD passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in Mechanicsville, MD, on August 24, 1924 to Martha Ellen (Long) Graves and James Ernest Graves.

Edna was a homemaker and focused on family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and anticipated hosting birthdays and holidays baking and cooking. She loved gardening and grew many beautiful flowers and house plants. She was a talented crocheter and crafted many afghans for charities and family.

Edna was a devout and longtime member of St Mary's Star of the Sea parish of Indian Head where she participated in many activities and trips including the Fife and Drum corp. One of her favorite activities was vacations to the beach and traveling throughout the country including Canada and the islands.

Edna is survived by her daughter, Rita A. Staiger; sons: Wayne S. Sweeney, Ronald T. Sweeney; son-in-law, Herbert Staiger; daughter-in-law, Janet Sweeney; grandchildren: Patrick Staiger, Rachel Staiger, Jennifer Sweeney, Megan Scholten, John Scholten (spouse); great grandchildren: Amber Wills, Aidan Scholten, Hunter Scholten, Sierra Sky Staiger; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Francis Sweeney; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Sweeney; and 12 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Thursday May 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, Indian Head, MD, on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Internment: Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Contributions can be made in Edna's memory to Meals on Wheels of Charles County.

Condolences for family and friends may be left at: williamsfuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 8, 2019