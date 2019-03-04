Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna McMichen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae Bealle McMichen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Mae Bealle McMichen Obituary
Edna Mae Bealle McMichen, 85, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Spotsylvania, VA.
Born on March 2, 1934 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Davis and Charles Richard Bealle Sr.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Keith McMichen Jr.; siblings: Margaret Loveless, Henry C. and Charles R. Bealle Jr.
She is survived by her children: Cindy Carter and her husband Fred; Michael K. McMichen; grandchildren: Bill and his wife Rose; Tim and his wife Jessica; great grandchildren: Chance, Brittney, Killian, Quinn and Zack.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.
Online guestbook is available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raymond Funeral Service Pa
Download Now