Edna Mae Bealle McMichen, 85, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Spotsylvania, VA.
Born on March 2, 1934 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Davis and Charles Richard Bealle Sr.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Keith McMichen Jr.; siblings: Margaret Loveless, Henry C. and Charles R. Bealle Jr.
She is survived by her children: Cindy Carter and her husband Fred; Michael K. McMichen; grandchildren: Bill and his wife Rose; Tim and his wife Jessica; great grandchildren: Chance, Brittney, Killian, Quinn and Zack.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2019