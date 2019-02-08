|
|
Retired Master Sergeant Edward Bernard Kegan Jr., 69, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Southern Maryland Hospital, Clinton, MD. He was surrounded by his family and friends during his last days.
A native to Maryland, born March 16, 1949. He is survived by his loving wife, Adolfa Kegan; two children: Autumn Jordan, Edward Bernard Kegan III; son-in-law, Ronnie Jordan; daughter-in-law, Yadira Magana del Carmen; grandchildren: Cody and Leilani Jordan and Ethan Defries. Edward is also survived by his father, Edward Bernard Kegan Sr.; brother, Gary Kegan; sister, Marilyn Kegan; sister-in-law, Kazuyo Kegan; nephew, Alex Kegan; and niece, Hannah Kegan.
Edward Bernard Kegan served in the United States Air Force for 40 years.
Viewing will be in Huntt Funeral Home located at 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD, on Friday, February 15, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., service will be at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Maryland Veterans Cemetery located in Cheltenham, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 13, 2019