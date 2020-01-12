Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntt Funeral Home
3035 Old Washington Rd
Waldorf, MD 20601
(301) 645-7021
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Donald Bridge


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Donald Bridge Obituary
On Tuesday, January 7, Edward "Ed" Bridge passed at home in LaPlata, MD at the age of 73. Ed was born 12/11/1946 in Worcester, MA to the late Marguerite and George H. Bridge, Jr. An Army veteran of Vietnam, Ed moved to MD in 1969 with his wife Betty, who preceded him to heaven. He worked for various road construction companies in the Washington, DC area over 45 years.

He leaves behind his wife Deborah; daughters Robyn, Beth and Jessica; sons Ryan and Robert; brother Paul; nephews Kevin and Aaron; niece Kristi Bridge; and grandsons Lucas and Cole.

A visitation will be held from 11am to 12:30pm at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf MD, followed by a Memorial service at 12:30pm. Burial will be held with honor guard service at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Legion Post 82 in LaPlata, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -