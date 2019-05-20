Services Williams Funeral Home Inc Pa 4270 Hawthorne Rd Indian Head , MD 20640 (301) 743-5478 Resources More Obituaries for Edward McBride Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Herbert McBride

Obituary Condolences Flowers Edward Herbert McBride, 86, of Nanjemoy, MD, passed away on May 17, 2019 with his wife by his side at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. He departed this life and went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven.

Born on Jan. 15, 1933 in Campton, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Vincent Herbert McBride and Violet Muriel (Davis) McBride. He grew up and graduated in June 1951 from Plymouth High School in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

He enlisted on Oct. 30, 1952 and served four years in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. In Jan. 1953, he was re-assigned at the Marine Barracks in Indian Head, MD, and served with the Base Security Force and then assigned in 1954 as the Sergeant of the Guard until his discharge on Oct. 29, 1956. During this time, he met, dated and married Rosalie Bastain on July 20, 1957. They resided in Indian Head and then Nanjemoy, MD, and they were married over 61 years.

He was a hard worker and his career expanded with many promotions throughout his lifetime in Security Force at Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head, MD, and the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. He completed the Metropolitan Police Department's Officer Training Course in 1972 and was graduated as fourth in a class of 33 during an August 4, 1972 ceremony. It was noted that his 93.17 percent final average complemented the scholastic achievements at NRL and this average at that time was highest ever obtained by a DoD student at the Academy. He retired from NRL as Guard Chief on Jan. 31, 1988. In Dec. 1988, he returned to work in Security at the Charles County Community College in La Plata, MD. He retired as the Head of Security in June 2003 with a brick engraved with his name and placed at the college. He always liked to work and an opportunity came for him to return to Security at the Community College thru the temporary employment program where he continued to work until his resignation at 80 years of age. During his lifetime, he traveled with his wife, family and friends throughout the United States and Canada and also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He faithfully volunteered at the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department and completed the necessary training and certifications needed for this position. He served as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and 10 years as the President of the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department. In his later years, he enjoyed taking care of the grounds and riding the NVFD Kubota tractor. He was a lifetime member and had over 50 years of service to his community.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, James McBride. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Virginia McBride; his four children and their spouses: Belinda (Earl) Putnam; Edward Jr. (Kathy) McBride; Michael (Michelle) McBride, Mark McBride; three grandchildren: Edward III, Christopher, Nichole; five great grandchildren; one sister, Theresa Geissler; one brother, William McBride; and many other close relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Fireman's Prayer at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Williams Funeral Home, 4270 Hawthorne Road, Indian Head, MD. The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, with Pastor Michael Spencer officiating at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD. After the grave service, all are invited to a Celebration of Life which will be held at the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department, 4260 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy, MD.

Flowers are accepted, or in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department or at their website, https://www.alz.org/.

