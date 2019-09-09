|
|
|
Ed Padgett, 87, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on September 6, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
Born on February 22, 1932 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Virginia Cooper Padgett and Joseph C. Padgett. A graduate of Gonzaga High School, Class of 1950, Ed went on to serve in the U. S. Army during the Korean War before being Honorably Discharged at the rank of Corporal in 1954. He worked at the Charles County Department of Taxation for many years before retiring as a Tax Assessor Supervisor. Ed was an Honorary Life member of the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to Dr. John Henry Griffin Council #2293 and Fr. Andrew White Assembly #377. During his 53 years as a Knight, Ed served his Council, Assembly and the Maryland State Jurisdiction in a variety of positions including District Deputy, Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. He served as a Director on both the State Program and Membership Teams, and at the time of his passing, he was Co-Chairman of the Fr. Michael J. McGivney Guild and a member of the Knighthood Degree Team. He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bryantown.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Jean Garner Padgett.
He is survived by his daughter Deborah Padgett Browning (Martin E. Evans); grandson Patrick Robert Browning; also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:30AM until time for Mass to begin at 11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland 20613.
Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Bryantown, Maryland 20613 at 1PM.
Ed was a lifelong lover of all animals, especially dogs, so any memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County, P. O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604 in Ed's name.
Online guestbook available at raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 11, 2019