Edwin Carpenter Dutton, 92, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on February 19, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. with a Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 305 Smallwood Dr., Waldorf, MD 20602.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 22, 2019