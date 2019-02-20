Home

Resources
Edwin Carpenter Dutton

Edwin Carpenter Dutton Obituary
Edwin Carpenter Dutton, 92, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on February 19, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. with a Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 305 Smallwood Dr., Waldorf, MD 20602.
On-line condolences may be left at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 22, 2019
