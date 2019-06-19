|
Egypt Kiora Lyles, age 1, of LaPlata, MD, gained her wings on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Egypt is survived by her parents: Nayvonia and Daquan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
On Tuesday, June 25, Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at New Life Church (Dome), 9690 Shepards Creek Place, LaPlata, MD 20646. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetary, LaPlata, MD.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, P.A., White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 21, 2019