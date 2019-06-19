Home

TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Egypt Kiora Lyles

Egypt Kiora Lyles Obituary
Egypt Kiora Lyles, age 1, of LaPlata, MD, gained her wings on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Egypt is survived by her parents: Nayvonia and Daquan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
On Tuesday, June 25, Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at New Life Church (Dome), 9690 Shepards Creek Place, LaPlata, MD 20646. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetary, LaPlata, MD.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, P.A., White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 21, 2019
