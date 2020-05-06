Elizabeth Joanne "Betty" (Orndorff) Golden
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth Joanne "Betty" Golden, 89, of Pomfret, MD, went home to be with our Lord on May 1, 2020. Elizabeth was born on November 20, 1930 in Washington, D.C. to the late Benjamin F. Orndorff and the late Thelma V. Carter.

Betty was retired from the Federal Government as a secretary. She was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church in Accokeek, MD, where she played piano for church services, sang in the choir and performed locally with the Jolly Timers Group. She sang with the Sweet Adeline's in the 1960's, performing at several venues. Betty enjoyed painting and belonged to the Southern Maryland Art League. She displayed and sold many of her works. She also loved animals and had many pets throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Leo J. Golden; her son, Steven L. MacMillan; and one daughter, Joanne L. MacMillan.

She is survived by her three daughters, Julie M. Owens and husband Charles, Susan L. Richardson, and Jeanne M. Wright and husband Franklin; her sister, Carole Haynes; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Betty are private at this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Humane Society of Charles County.

An online guest book for friends and family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.



Published in Maryland Independent on May 6, 2020.
