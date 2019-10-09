|
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Wood, 78, of LaPlata, MD left this earthly dwelling to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Betty was the daughter of Norman Aloysius Guy, Sr. and Mary Genevieve Johnson Guy. Betty was married to James Mattingly Wood for 59 years.
Betty is survived by her husband James Wood; her children Cindy Guy (Howie) and Tracey Wood; her grandchildren Billy Guy, III (Lauren), Danielle Hughes (Sean), and Brandon Wood (Melissa); her great grand-child Trevor Guy; her siblings Jackie Guy (Peggy), Phyllis Bowling, and sister-in-law Roberta Guy; wonderful in-laws and many precious nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Genevieve Guy; siblings Norman Guy Jr., William "Billy" Guy and Baby Guy.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 11, 2019