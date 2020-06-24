Elsie Rebecca (Maddox) Scott
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Rebecca Scott, 78, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in La Plata, Maryland on June 16, 1941 to John Frederick Maddox and Annie B. Willett Maddox. She married James Charles Scott on January 9, 1961. She was a graduate of Lackey High School, Class of 1960.

Elsie was foremost a loving wife and mother. She was an active member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Parish, participating in the Christian Mothers and the Church Bible Study Group. She was also a long-time member of the Slippery Rock Community Library Book Club.

Survivors include her husband, James C. "Jim" Scott at home; son, John M. and daughter-in-law, Heather B. Scott of Slippery Rock; sister, Linda Maddox of Indian Head; grandsons, Connor M. and Zane W. Scott of Slippery Rock; and dearest friend and walking buddy of 45 years, Julia Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John William, and three sisters, Elizabeth Maddox, Jane Brown and Jacqueline Smith.

Elsie will be remembered by all who knew her for her wonderful laugh and how proud she was of her two grandsons.

A Mass will be held at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, South Center St., Slippery Rock on Saturday, June 27th. An Interment will be held later at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pomfret, Maryland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 22, 2020
Dear Jim and family, please accept our heartfelt condolences at the loss of Elsie. She was a lovely lady whose warm smile will always be a part of her memory. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. Ann Marie and Larry Rotge
Larry and Ann Marie Rotge
Friend
June 18, 2020
Scottie
We were so sorry to learn of Elsies passing and to let you know you and your family are in our prayers. I know you will miss your lovely wife. She was a great lady. Our love

Ruth and Mike Crenshaw
Ruth and Mike Crenshaw
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved