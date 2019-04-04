Elsie Schultz Dent died on March 31, 2019, in Mitchellville, MD, at the age of 97. She was born in Hughesville, MD, on May 6, 1921, the daughter of the late Frank Schultz and the late Irene Jameson Schultz.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard Dent Jr.; her daughter, Sophia Mahoney; her sister, Viola Council; and her brother, Jimmie Schultz.

She grew up in Hughesville, MD, and graduated from Hughesville High School. She married Howard Dent Jr., of Waldorf, MD, in 1941, and moved to Washington, DC, where she raised her four children. She was active in their schools and activities. The family moved to Camp Springs in 1969. She and her husband retired to Collington Continuing Care Retirement Community in Mitchellville, MD, in 1996.

She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in college. She then worked for the Maryland State Office of the Comptroller until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, and received the Prince George's County Beautification Award for Horticultural Excellence in 1996 for her yard in Camp Springs. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, collecting antiques, playing bridge, and spending time with friends and family.

She and her husband were members of the Restorers of Mt. Carmel, charter members of the Dr. Samuel Mudd Society, and members of the Charles County Historical Society, where they served as docents at Friendship House, a Dent family historical home built in 1680.

She is survived by her children: Howard Dent III, and his wife, Nancy Schertler; Irene Dent; Paul Dent and his wife, Janice; son-in-law, Edward Mahoney; grandchildren: Kevin Mahoney; Laura Tassinari and her husband, Jim; Elizabeth Dent; Sophia Dent; great grandchildren: Meghan Tassinari, Elyse Tassinari; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13705 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD, her childhood parish, where she was baptized and married. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the . Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary