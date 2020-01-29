|
Ernest Pride, 70, of Cobb Island, MD died January 25, 2020. He was born in Dover-Foxcroft, ME, the second child of six to Fleetwood and Marion Pride. He attended Shepherd College and Marshall University. In 1985 he married Marty Sibert. They have one child, Rose Mikel Pride, of Dallas,TX. He was employed at Reinhart's Garage in Arlington, VA for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Marty, daughter, Mikey, siblings Ken Pride (Mary Beth), Laurel Buchmiller (Gordon), Marilyn Chapman (Geoff), Joanne Ritchie (Ian).
Ernie lived a rich life as loving husband, loving father, beloved son, brother, friend. He was an accomplished mechanic, car restorer, sailor, fisherman, carpenter, cook, wine expert, gardener, and tinkerer.
Ernie adored being Mikey's father. It was central to his happiness and identity. He saw his life framed and grounded by his role as Marty's partner. According to Ernie, sitting side-by-side with Marty on the Island, (with or without his cigar) and looking at the water, was the essential habit that sustained him.
Ernie was a beautiful man who made the world he inhabited and the lives of those who knew him more beautiful with his presence.Those who knew him and loved him found him forgiving, magnanimous, kind, funny, scrappy, hard working, opinionated, generous with his talents, unpretentious and steady.
Life tested Ernie,- still, he navigated it with his characteristic equanimity, stoicism and courage. Ernie has stepped quietly away, brave, undefeated, indefatigably himself to the end.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Nature Conservancy (support.nature.org).
