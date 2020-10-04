Mrs. Evelyn Diana Baird Lateulere, 83 years, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at home. Born on March 17, 1937 in Kansas, she became a Naval Nurse Corp Officer and served during Vietnam. She was a practicing nurse for 40 years, working last 25 years at Physician Memorial Hospital. She has been a resident of Maryland for 46 years. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Lateulere; son Michael and daughter CherylAnn Kraft. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and son, Charles Paul. She has four grandchildren (Matthew, Jonathan, Alexander, and Chloe) and two great-grand-children (Greyson and Delilah).Memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Indian Head on October 27, at 10 a.m. Internment at military cemetery at later date.