1/1
Evelyn Diana (Baird) Lateulere
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Evelyn Diana Baird Lateulere, 83 years, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at home. Born on March 17, 1937 in Kansas, she became a Naval Nurse Corp Officer and served during Vietnam. She was a practicing nurse for 40 years, working last 25 years at Physician Memorial Hospital. She has been a resident of Maryland for 46 years. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Lateulere; son Michael and daughter CherylAnn Kraft. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and son, Charles Paul. She has four grandchildren (Matthew, Jonathan, Alexander, and Chloe) and two great-grand-children (Greyson and Delilah).

Memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Indian Head on October 27, at 10 a.m. Internment at military cemetery at later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved