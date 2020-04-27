|
|
Evelyn Head, 94, passed away of natural causes on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Lorien Health Services in Columbia, MD. She was the widow of Joseph Head who preceded her in death after 61 years of marriage. Born on January 26, 1926 in King George, VA she was the youngest daughter of Raymond and Florence Owens. After graduating from King George High School, she was employed by the U.S. Navy as a payroll specialist at the Dahlgren Naval Base as a civilian payroll specialist. It was during her tenure at Dahlgren that she met the love of her life. They married on September 7, 1946 in Waldorf, MD where they raised their 3 children in addition to owning and managing a seafood restaurant for 20 years.
She is survived by her children; Ronnie Head (Carolyn) of Front Royal, VA, Terry Head (Anne) of Wellington, FL and Debbie Roth (Barry) of Laurel, MD, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved immensely.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when family members can safely travel. She will be interred with her husband at the Veteran's Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 29, 2020