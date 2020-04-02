Home

Services
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
Everdene Joyce "Dene" (Ford) Jordan

Everdene Joyce "Dene" (Ford) Jordan Obituary
Peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home and surrounded by her loving family, Dene transitioned to eternal life. She is survived by her husband, Earl S. Jordan; children, Earl, Kelvin, Cleophas, Joyce, Carol, Lori, Jay and step-daughter, Renee; a host of grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing, 10:00 am until 6:00 pm, Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Metropolitan United Methodist Church Hospitality Ministry.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 8, 2020
