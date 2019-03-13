F. James (Jim) White, 81, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2019. Born April 24, 1937, to Hazel Pellow White, he was a 1954 graduate of Bloomfield High School in New Jersey. A standout track athlete, he went to Springfield College, majored in physical education and graduated with honors in 1958. He received his Master's Degree from Columbia University. He taught in the Bloomfield school system with the majority of his years spent at Bloomfield High School retiring in 1999. In 33 years as head coach of boys' soccer, he won two state titles, leaving a legacy as one of the winningest coaches in NJ soccer history. He coached the Lady Bengals basketball team for 18 years winning a state championship in 1989.

He raised his family in Livingston, NJ, where he resided for 40 years. He moved to Maryland after retirement. He fulfilled his grandfather's wish and became a Master Mason in 2010 after joining the St. Columba Lodge in La Plata, MD.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Krauss White; his sons: Robert James (Shelley) White; Jeffrey Scott (Monica) White; John Charles White; and his daughter, Cynthia White Olmsted (William); grandchildren: Kevin, Erick, Aidan, Diane, Daniel and Amber White; Andrew, Zachary and Ethan Olmsted; cousin, Barbara (Gary) Sparta; and nephew, David (Mary Anne) Dunphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomfield Educational Foundation, Attn: F. J. White Memorial Donation, P.O. Box 327, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 or at www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org