Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Gragan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis A. Gragan


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis A. Gragan Obituary
Francis A. Gragan, 80, of La Plata, MD passed away on February 10, 2020. Born in St. Mary's County on March 23, 1939 to the late George and Anna Gragan, He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Dolly" Gragan; son David K. Gragan; brother Paul Gragan; and sisters, Jean Hart, Ann Campbell and Diane Raley. Francis leaves behind his daughter, Sharon Essert; son, Bryan Gragan; Brothers, Aubrey Gragan, Carroll Gragan and Danny Gragan; sisters, Emma Wilkerson and Mary Hill; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Francis worked for A& P Food Stores and Superfresh as Night Captain for 25 years. Upon retiring, he worked at Laurel Springs Park in park maintenance. Francis enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs, working on cars, farming, and taking his boat out on the Potomac. He passed away surrounded by his loving family and will be greatly missed.

Services are Private. Share online condolences at arehartechols.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -