1937 - 2020
Francis Leroy Wallace Obituary
Born November 23, 1937, deceased April 14, 2020.

Leroy transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at approximately 1733 (5:33 p.m.) in Clinton, MD after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Lou"; son Francis "Rick"; daughters Traci, Michelle Carter (Juan), and Nicole " Nikki"; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two sisters, Corrine and Elizabeth; two brothers Norman, Lewis, and one aunt MaryLou Lyles.

Leroy was a longtime member of the Lincoln Park United Methodist Church on Capitol Hill.

A memorial service will be held later this year. Arrangements entrusted to Hodges & Edwards 3910 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 24, 2020
