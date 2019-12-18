Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Trinity Memorial Gardens
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Francis Luther Hayden


1931 - 2019
Francis Luther Hayden Obituary
Francis Luther Hayden, age 88, died December 16, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Francis was a Korean war veteran in the United States Marine Corps. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 10081 where he held numerous positions including Commander, a member of the American Legion, and a member of the Marine Corps League Southern Maryland Leatherneck Detachment. He was also a Lineman for 40 plus years at SMECO (Southern Maryland Electric).

He was the son of Robert Kermit Hayden and Annie May Ryce Hayden. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Elois Frances Hayden; his brothers, Robert K. Hayden, Jr. and Charles E. Hayden; his sisters, Mary A. Hammett and Elizabeth Allen; and his grandson, Andrew J. Hayden.

He is survived by his sons, George F. Hayden (Pamela) and David W. Hayden; his daughter, Amanda "Amy" A. Farrell (Wayne); his brothers, George R. Hayden, Julian L. Hayden, and William P. Hayden; his sisters, Grace T. Smoley, Gloria Jean Maloney, and Linda Stallard; his grandchildren, Charles W. Hayden, David B. Farrell, and Danial J. Farrell; and his great grandson, Daniel Hayden.

Visitation on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-8PM with Prayer Service and VFW Service at 7PM and where Funeral Service will be at 11AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.

Memorial contributions in Francis' name are asked to Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum, 11000 Crain Highway, Newburg, Maryland 20664.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 20, 2019
