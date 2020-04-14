|
|
95 years young, passed peacefully at home on 2 April 2020, with family and loved ones. He was predeceased in death by his beloved wife Mary June (Bivins) Cooper. He leaves to cherish his memory six children: Francis (Jr), Linda, Gloria, Valerie, Curtis, and David. Eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren: brother Ignatius Cooper, sister-in-law Ruth Cooper; relatives, friends, devoted and loving caregivers.
WE WILL NOT BE HOLDING A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, GRAVESIDE SERVICE LIMITED TO FAMILY.
Arrangements by Terrence L Johnson Funeral Service P.A. 4433 White Plains Ln, White Plains, MD 20695
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2020