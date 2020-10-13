Francis Xavier Knott, 95, of Indian Head, Maryland, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hospice House of Charles County, as a result of complications from cancer. Born October 8, 1925, in Indian Head, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frances Regina (Morgan) Knott and the late Francis Xavier Knott, Sr. Also preceding him in death was his wife of nearly 61 years, Audrey Leigh (Meredith) Knott, and his daughter Ann Meredith (Knott) Chadwick.



Mr. Knott is survived by his son Steven Morgan Knott and his wife Melody (Stine) Knott and his son-in-law William Kent Chadwick and his wife Laura (Blair) Chadwick, all of La Plata, Maryland. Additional survivors include five nieces, six nephews, and many extended family members.



Mr. Knott was a lifelong member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Indian Head, Maryland. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II, and was posted to London, England during the war. In 1948, he began what would become a 42-year career with United Airlines. Mr. Knott was also a charter member of the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed photography as a lifelong hobby. He particularly enjoyed visiting with family and friends.



Due to COVID-19, a private visitation, Mass, and interment will be held. A memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Francis Xavier Knott may be sent to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603, OR to St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, Maryland 20640.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store