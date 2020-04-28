|
|
David was the beloved son of the late George Clyde Moore and Mary P. Moore. He is survived by his wife, Judy and two sisters Carolyn Sharper (Frank) and Marilyn Flottman (Skip) and was preceded in death by his brother Thomas "Tom" Moore (Connie) He grew up in Oxon Hill and moved to Franklin, Tn. in 1996. He went to Oxon Hill High School and was a member of the Oxon Hill Baptist Church. He began his career at St Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington DC and continued there until his retirement in 1996. He married his high school sweetheart Judith "Judy" M. Warder in 1962 and was the proud father of the late Deborah M. Rios (Raul), Troy D. Moore and
James C. Moore. Grandfather of Carolyn Cupp (Daniel), Abagail Rios and Sara Moore. He had 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. David always enjoyed lending a helping hand to friends, neighbors and family.
He was a great friend to many and loved working in his yard. He Will Be Missed. Online condolences available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2020