George Albert Dyson
1941 - 2020
GEORGE ALBERT DYSON, JR., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 54 years, Lorraine Dyson; a devoted son, Barry Dyson; two loving daughters, Brigitte Dyson (Brian) and Nanette Williams; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Theresa Chase (Russell) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment, Friday, May 22, 2020, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.



Published in Maryland Independent on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
1 entry
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
