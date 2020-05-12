GEORGE ALBERT DYSON, JR., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 54 years, Lorraine Dyson; a devoted son, Barry Dyson; two loving daughters, Brigitte Dyson (Brian) and Nanette Williams; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Theresa Chase (Russell) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment, Friday, May 22, 2020, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.