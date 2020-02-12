|
Nov 7th 1959-Feb 8th 2020 George R. Hayden Jr of Lafayette, IN passed away on Sat Feb 8th 2020. He was born in Laplata, MD. He is survived by his daughter Genivive Skjerseth-Hayden, Romana Ca and son George R. Hayden III of Great Lakes Naval base. His Mother Joan E. Ledman, Lafayette, In and Father George R. Hayden Sr of Newburg, MD. His sisters Janice Goldsmith, Francine Duley (Tony) Jeana Watson (David) Penny Ledman-Demetriou (Tammy ) Linda Stump (Larry McFall) April Jacobs (Craig Breitwieser) Nadia Eagle (Nick) Sister in law Elizabeth Ledman. Brothers, Richard Hayden (Terri) Allen Hayden, Scott Ledman (Natasha) Randal Ledman, Sean Ledman (Yuri) several grandchildren, many niece's and nephew's. Preceded in death by his Mother Jane Hayden and Father Ralph Ledman and a brother Everett Ledman. George joined the Air Force early in his career and then became a plumber by trade. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, Listening to country music, watching football and nascar. He enjoyed all the old time TV shows. George was a hard headed guy that lived his life the way he wanted. Yet he had a gentle side some of us got to see. He is loved and will be missed by us all. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 14, 2020