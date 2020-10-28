George Winslow DeVane, 82, passed away peacefully October 17, 2020 at Charles Regional Medical Center.
George was born January 30, 1938 to the late George F. and Ella A. DeVane. George was a long time resident of Charles County and enjoyed being in local parades with his antique cars.
In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his sisters, Elois Hayden and Helen Stachura. George is survived by his sister Mary Lewis, brothers James DeVane and William DeVane, many nieces and nephews and his long-time companion Betty Gilroy.
Donations may be made in George's memory to the Nanjemoy VFD, 4260 Port Tobacco Rd., Nanjemoy, MD 20662
Services were private. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com
.