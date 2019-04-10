Home

Gerald Lee Martin

Gerald Lee Martin, 69, of Waldorf, MD, died on April 6, 2019 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
Gerald was born on Dec. 7, 1949 in Coral Gables, FL, to the late Wilma Steinhouser and Harold Martin Sr.
Gerald was raised and educated in Coral Gables, Florida. After graduation, he joined the United States Army in which he served from 1967-1980. While in the military, he was a food service specialist, which he enjoyed. He retired from the IRS in 2009 after 29 years of service. He loved karaoke, fishing on his boat, driving his Chevy Silverado, and drinking Pepsi.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers: Harold Martin Jr. and Kenlock "Butch" Martin.
He is survived by his loving companion of 19 years, Laurie Ann Thrasher. He leaves behind a few family members and many loving friends.
Condolences and guestbook may be found at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 12, 2019
