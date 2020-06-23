PORT TOBACCO - Gertrude Wooddy Mitchell, Jr. passed away March 26, 2020 at Collington Episcopal Life Care Community. She had been in declining health since the beginning of the year. She was born in Baltimore, MD on July 13, 1922 to the late Arthur E. Wooddy and Clara Heard Wooddy.



Gertrude was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Arthur O. Wooddy and sister, Elaine Wooddy Walker and her husband, Walter J. Mitchell, Jr.



She started coming to Port Tobacco in the mid 1930's and after graduating from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing she made Port Tobacco her home. Gertrude was proud of her work with the handicapped children of Charles County; she was there at the very beginning of the Spring Dell Center, helping to get it off the ground and serving in various positions until she retired.



She was also very active in the Christ Episcopal Church of La Plata - she was church secretary for several years and an active member of the Christ Church Churchwomen's group. She also served as church Registrar and Sacristan of the Altar Guild for several years.



In addition to cooking she loved animals (especially her cats and dogs) and she loved looking out on the Port Tobacco river from her home at Eventide.



