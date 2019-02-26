Home

Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Girija Rath
Dr. Girija Shankar Rath Obituary
Dr. Girija Shankar Rath passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Dr. Rath was born in the princely state of Baudh, now part of the state of Odisha, India, in 1930, and moved to England in 1956 to continue his studies.
There he met his wife, and together they lived in England and West Africa before coming to the United States in 1968. He worked as a medical professor at Boston University before settling with his family in Maryland, where he established a private practice in the 1970's, specializing in pulmonology and critical care. Dr. Rath introduced the first flexible bronchoscopy and the first Intensive Care Unit in the area, and received numerous awards and honors.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arlene; two sons: Kris and Arun; and four grandchildren.
Private services have been held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary, Las Vegas.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 27, 2019
