|
|
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 of Mechanicsville, Maryland. Wife of John Neal, Sr., Mother of Arthur Driver, Jr., Venus Drummond, and John Neal, Jr., Sister of Frances Rochester, Janice, Elnora, Louis Jr., and Larry Gross. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm. Pre-Celebration 7:00 pm. at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Maryland 20608. Visitation continued on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:00 - 9:50 am. followed by Celebration of Life, 10:00 am. at Journey of Faith Church, 2900 Smallwood Drive West, Waldorf, Maryland 20603. Interment 1:00 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations in Memory of Edna Neal to the
Baltimore
636 West Lexington St. Baltimore, Maryland 21201
Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD 20608 www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 15, 2020