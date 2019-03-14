|
|
On Monday, March 11, 2019, in Reedville, VA, "Glen" O'Neil, 89, formerly of Indian Head, MD, peacefully entered his Heavenly home in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everrett O'Neil and Viola Beavers. He is survived by his loving bride of 70 years, Jule "Libby" O'Neil; and sons: Glenn (Anita), John "Mike" O'Neil; three grandchildren: Joy Lynn O'Neil Bjorklund, Brent Michael O'Neil, Mitchell Somach; along with six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at New Friendship Baptist Church, 13559 Northumberland Hwy., Burgess, VA, on March 20 at 2 p.m. Internment will be private with immediate family on another date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the New Friendship Baptist Church, 13559 Northumberland Hwy., P.O. Box 154, Burgess, VA 22432.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 15, 2019