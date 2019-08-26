Home

Gloria Proctor


1952 - 2019
Gloria Proctor Obituary
Gloria Proctor, age 66, of Brandywine, was born on December 4, 1952. Gloria passed away peacefully in her home, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Richard Proctor; daughter, Gloria "Tricia" George; son, Richard "Tay" Proctor; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 Saint Peters Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Viewing: 9 A.M. - 10 A.M. Mass: 10 A.M. - 11 A.M. Internment: St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 28, 2019
