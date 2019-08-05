|
|
|
Gregory (Greg) B. Pickeral was born August 6, 1965 to Mary "Evelyn" and the late Joseph Pickeral. Vickie D. Pickeral was born June 13, 1965 to Irene and the late David A. Proctor. The beloved parents of Erica N. Hughes and Brittany A. Rutledge (Aaron). Doting grandparents of Ryan, Gabriella, Aaron, Jr. and Zoey. Greg was also preceded in death by his brother Joseph Pickeral, Jr. and is survived by his siblings Cornelius Pickeral (Linda), Daniel Pickeral and Rose Pickeral Brown (David). Also surviving Vickie are her siblings Angela Lee (Wayne) and Andre Proctor (Claudine). Vickie and Greg spread their love to a host of family including many nieces and nephews to include Bryan (Tasha), Rachel (Daren), Jessica, Marcus, Nicole, Artisha, Kiesha (Nick), Kristie (Malcolm), Kandace (Calvin), Joseph, Andre, Brandy, Alexandra, April (Howard), Amanda, Jordan (Jimia), Aaron, Brian (Samantha), Janae and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial 12 noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 201 St. Mary's Avenue, LaPlata, MD. Interment St. Catherine's Catholic Church Cemetery McConchie, MD. Online guestbook at www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 7, 2019