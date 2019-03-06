Gretel Zale, 77, of Fort Washington, MD, passed away on March 4, 2019 at Sage Point Senior Living in La Plata, MD.

Born on March 20, 1941 in Mulacker, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Ana and Theodor Stahle. Gretel came to the United States in 1971 and worked as a seamstress. She loved cats and was an advocate for cat rescue programs. Gretel made her own clothing, worked in her garden, and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her loving companion, Herb McCall; sons: Richard Wallace and his wife Crystal; Mitchell Wallace and his wife Brenda; grandchildren: Garrett, Brandon, and Anna Wallace; and sister, Marie Kopp.

Family and friends to gather on Wednesday, March 13, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society or animal rescue program.

Online guestbook available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary