Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Harold Eugene Knuckles Obituary
Harold Eugene Knuckles, 89, of La Plata, MD, passed on March 20, 2019 at Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf. He is survived by his children: Beverly Greenwald; Alan Knuckles and wife Nancy; Mark Knuckles; and grandfather of six.
Visitation on Thursday, March 28, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646, where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. Interment at Lakemont Cemetery in Davidsonville, MD.
Memorials are asked to Charles County Hospice.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2019
