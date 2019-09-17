Home

POWERED BY

Services
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Valley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel A. Valley


1947 - 2019
Send Flowers
Hazel A. Valley Obituary
Hazel A. Valley age 71 passed away peacefully September 3, 2019. She was born December 30, 1947 in Dorum, Germany to the late Leonard and Erika Valley. Hazel is survived by her brothers and sisters, Rita Bearden (Rodney), Robert Valley, Edward Valley (Melody), Leonard Valley, Jr. (Carol), Angela Prate (Dominic) and Ivanna Westfall, as well as many nieces and nephews. Hazel is preceded in death by sister Monika Christiani. A celebration of Hazel's life will take place 12 noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church , 6705 Boots Lane, La Plata, MD 20646
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.