81, of Kinsale, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born and raised in La Plata, Maryland where she was Valedictorian of her high school graduating class from Archbishop Neale School. Helen was very generous, intelligent and hardworking. Helen retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as a Contract Specialist. She is survived by her life partner of 48 years, Larry Barzoloski; son, Carlos Smith, Jr. (Heidi); daughters, Katherine Mandrin (Jim), Victoria Hazel (Ron), and Lisa Thornton (Howie); sisters, Betty Beaton and Anna Leigh Morgan; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilkinson (Jon), Christopher Mandrin, Kelsey Mandrin, Caitlin Mandrin (Courtney), Nicholas Smith, Joshua Thornton, Cheyenne Braswell; great grandchild, Zoe Wilkinson. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Austin Swann and Viola Mae Edelen Swann; son, Donald Albrittain and daughter-in-law, Jackie. Services will be held privately by the immediate family.



