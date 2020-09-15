1/1
Helen Austine Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
81, of Kinsale, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born and raised in La Plata, Maryland where she was Valedictorian of her high school graduating class from Archbishop Neale School. Helen was very generous, intelligent and hardworking. Helen retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as a Contract Specialist. She is survived by her life partner of 48 years, Larry Barzoloski; son, Carlos Smith, Jr. (Heidi); daughters, Katherine Mandrin (Jim), Victoria Hazel (Ron), and Lisa Thornton (Howie); sisters, Betty Beaton and Anna Leigh Morgan; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilkinson (Jon), Christopher Mandrin, Kelsey Mandrin, Caitlin Mandrin (Courtney), Nicholas Smith, Joshua Thornton, Cheyenne Braswell; great grandchild, Zoe Wilkinson. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Austin Swann and Viola Mae Edelen Swann; son, Donald Albrittain and daughter-in-law, Jackie. Services will be held privately by the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved