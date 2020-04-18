|
Helen Bowling Sullivan, 94, of La Plata, MD passed away on April 14, 2020 at SagePoint Senior Living Center.
Helen was born on November 3, 1925, in Wicomico, MD to the late Robert P. Bowling, Jr. and Catherine S. (Swann) Sullivan.
Helen retired as an office manager for the Department of Agriculture. She was the head election judge for Charles County Board of Election. She was member of the Democratic Club, the 2N1 club at Clark Senior Center, the Moose Lodge and a member of La Plata United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John L. Sullivan, Sr.; son, Robert Michael Sullivan; great- granddaughter, Caitlyn M. Youmans; two sisters, Marionette Changes and Norma Lee Bowling, and brother, James W. Bowling.
She is survived by two sons, John L. Sullivan, Sr., and Russell A. Sullivan; two brothers, Robert P. Bowling, and Welford B. Bowling; three grandchildren, Christine M. Youmans, Russell A. Sullivan, Jr., and John Michael Sullivan; four great-grandchildren, Zachary N. Youmans, Megan C. Youmans, John R. Sullivan and Isabella M. Sullivan and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the La Plata United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2824, La Plata, MD 20646.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolence may be left at www.raymondfuneralservice.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 24, 2020