1/1
Henry Bettinson Albrittain
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Bettinson Albrittain, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 9, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1935 and raised in La Plata, MD.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne Elizabeth (Stahley); children: Katherine (Jim Mandrin), Victoria (Ron Hazel), Michael (Kristen), Cheryl Schmelzle (Lyne), and Craig Cole (Angel); seven grandchildren: Jennifer Wilkinson (John), Chris (Ali), Caitlin (Courtney), and Kelsey Mandrin, Hannah and Nathan Albrittain, and Rachael Cole; and one great grandchild, Zoe Wilkinson. He is also survived by four of his six sisters: Shirley Garner (Harold Brent), Sister Jeanne Albrittain, IHM, Mary Lee Jones (Bobby), and Joan Marie Richardson (Charles), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Leona (Steiner) Albrittain, Sr.; his son, Donald Anthony Albrittain (Jacquelyn); and two sisters, Doris Ballagh (Jake) and Julia Ann Jones (Jack).

Henry was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He was compassionate, kind, hardworking, and industrious. He will be greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, La Plata, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved