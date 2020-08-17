Henry Bettinson Albrittain, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 9, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1935 and raised in La Plata, MD.



Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne Elizabeth (Stahley); children: Katherine (Jim Mandrin), Victoria (Ron Hazel), Michael (Kristen), Cheryl Schmelzle (Lyne), and Craig Cole (Angel); seven grandchildren: Jennifer Wilkinson (John), Chris (Ali), Caitlin (Courtney), and Kelsey Mandrin, Hannah and Nathan Albrittain, and Rachael Cole; and one great grandchild, Zoe Wilkinson. He is also survived by four of his six sisters: Shirley Garner (Harold Brent), Sister Jeanne Albrittain, IHM, Mary Lee Jones (Bobby), and Joan Marie Richardson (Charles), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Leona (Steiner) Albrittain, Sr.; his son, Donald Anthony Albrittain (Jacquelyn); and two sisters, Doris Ballagh (Jake) and Julia Ann Jones (Jack).



Henry was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He was compassionate, kind, hardworking, and industrious. He will be greatly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, La Plata, MD.



