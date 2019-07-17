Home

Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Henry Edward Jamieson Sr.


1943 - 2019
Henry Edward Jamieson Sr. Obituary
On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Henry E. Jamieson, Sr., quietly slipped into eternity at Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LaPlata, MD. He was the husband of JoAnn, father of Henry, Jr., Rita, Jerome, Tracy and Kevin. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, siblings; Vincent, George, Charles "Bernard," Francis, Delores, Juanita, Louise "Bernadette," and Patricia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing, 9am until Service, 11am, Saturday, July 20, 2019, Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., Indian Head, MD. Interment St. Catherine's Church Cemetery, McConchie.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 19, 2019
