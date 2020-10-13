80, of Montross VA, formerly of La Plata, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at VCU Hospital in Richmond,VA, after complications from a fall. Fowler was the son of the late Richard Jackson Earnshaw, Sr. and the late Catherine Fowler Earnshaw. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Jackson Earnshaw Jr,. John Andrew Earnshaw, his sister Catherine Love Williams and niece Candace May Williams. He was the beloved husband to Carol Finch Earnshaw for 59 years. Father to Tammy E. (Charles) Selkirk of Columbia, MD, Joseph "Todd" (Sandra) Earnshaw of Montross, VA and Wendy D. (Molly Alvord) Earnshaw of Pittsburgh, PA. He was Pop to Andrea (James Kime) Selkirk, Kimberly (Roric) Blanton, Travis Earnshaw and Trevor Earnshaw. Great Grandchildren Elias Blanton and Rory Blanton. And many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Earnshaw was President and Co-Owner of Earnshaw Homes, LLC. Fowler was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church. Visitation is on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1 PM to 2PM at Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel, 17546 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520. Burial will be private at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, by Officiant Pastor David Lagerveld. At this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial gathering to honor him is being planned for May 1st, 2021.



