Howard Hemsley
1931 - 2020
Howard A. Hemsley, 89, of Washington, DC departed Sunday June 21, 2020.

He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and many other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, 201 St. Mary's Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646. Arrangements by Arehart-Echols Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com

Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
