Howard A. Hemsley, 89, of Washington, DC departed Sunday June 21, 2020.
He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and many other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, 201 St. Mary's Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646. Arrangements by Arehart-Echols Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 27, 2020.